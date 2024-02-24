InterGlobe Aviation (NSEI:INDIGO) Price Target Increased by 12.73% to 3,480.53

The average one-year price target for InterGlobe Aviation (NSEI:INDIGO) has been revised to 3,480.53 / share. This is an increase of 12.73% from the prior estimate of 3,087.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,429.05 to a high of 4,352.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.29% from the latest reported closing price of 3,127.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterGlobe Aviation. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDIGO is 0.14%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 10,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,710K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 7.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,679K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 5.05% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,250K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 9.12% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 805K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 2.67% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 336K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 26.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 9.58% over the last quarter.

