InterGlobe Aviation (NSE:INDIGO) Price Target Increased by 7.67% to 2,666.15

June 12, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for InterGlobe Aviation (NSE:INDIGO) has been revised to 2,666.15 / share. This is an increase of 7.67% from the prior estimate of 2,476.23 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,773.56 to a high of 3,360.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2,370.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterGlobe Aviation. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDIGO is 0.12%, a decrease of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 9,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IN:INDIGO / InterGlobe Aviation Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 8.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,426K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 2.59% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 1,103K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 20.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 2.77% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 980K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 2.99% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 509K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 6.17% over the last quarter.

