InterGlobe Aviation (NSE:INDIGO) Price Target Increased by 6.16% to 3,044.57

The average one-year price target for InterGlobe Aviation (NSE:INDIGO) has been revised to 3,044.57 / share. This is an increase of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 2,867.93 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,090.70 to a high of 4,200.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.44% from the latest reported closing price of 2,486.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterGlobe Aviation. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDIGO is 0.15%, an increase of 24.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.84% to 10,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,687K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 12.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,623K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 8.63% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 1,164K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 6.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 993K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIGO by 28.65% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 509K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

