Interfor (TSX:IFP) Price Target Increased by 12.33% to 13.94

The average one-year price target for Interfor (TSX:IFP) has been revised to $13.94 / share. This is an increase of 12.33% from the prior estimate of $12.41 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.82% from the latest reported closing price of $9.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interfor. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 31.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFP is 0.17%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.40% to 7,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,036K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFP by 16.92% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 843K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMVX - Fidelity Mid Cap Value Fund holds 815K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFP by 8.11% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 773K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 460K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing a decrease of 48.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFP by 40.55% over the last quarter.

