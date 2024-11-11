Interfor price target raised to C$27 from C$24 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson raised the firm’s price target on Interfor (IFSPF) to C$27 from C$24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
