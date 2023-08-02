Interfor (IFSPF) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 26.86

The average one-year price target for Interfor (OTC:IFSPF) has been revised to 26.86 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 25.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.83 to a high of 32.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.09% from the latest reported closing price of 19.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interfor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFSPF is 0.37%, a decrease of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.65% to 8,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 986K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFSPF by 14.65% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 843K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 842K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 26.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFSPF by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 660K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 456K shares. No change in the last quarter.

