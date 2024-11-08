News & Insights

Interfor Corporation Reports Challenging Q3 2024 Results

November 08, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Interfor (OTC) ( (IFSPF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Interfor (OTC) presented to its investors.

Interfor Corporation is a significant player in the forestry sector, specializing in the production of lumber and wood products across multiple regions in North America. The company has a diverse portfolio, operating sawmills in the United States and Canada.

In its third-quarter report for 2024, Interfor revealed a challenging financial period, marked by a net loss of $105.7 million, as opposed to $42.4 million in the same quarter the previous year. The company has been grappling with weak lumber market conditions, which have influenced production decisions and financial performance.

Key highlights from the quarter include substantial production curtailments in response to ongoing market challenges, resulting in a significant decrease in lumber output. The company also made strategic moves to exit its operations in Quebec, selling off manufacturing facilities and recording impairment charges related to these decisions. Financially, Interfor’s net debt decreased slightly, aided by positive operating cash flow and tax refunds.

Looking forward, Interfor acknowledges the volatile nature of the lumber market, influenced by economic uncertainties and interest rate pressures. However, the company remains optimistic about mid-term market conditions, driven by underlying supply-demand fundamentals and strategic operational diversification.

