Interface's General Counsel Sold Company Stock Worth $1.3 Million. Here's a Deeper Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

General Counsel David Foshee sold 44,393 shares on May 18, 2026, generating proceeds of approximately $1.29 million at around $29 per share.

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 20.23%, with 175,014 shares remaining post-sale.

This sale represents the largest single disposition by Foshee in the past two years.

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David B. Foshee, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE), reported the open-market sale of 44,393 common shares for a total consideration of ~$1.29 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 44,393 Transaction value $1.29 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 175,014 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5.08 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($29.00).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Foshee's previous sell activity?

Over the last two years, this is Foshee's largest single sale, with the prior sell event (Dec. 4, 2024) involving 15,175 shares. The current transaction is nearly three times larger, reflecting a step up in realized liquidity as holdings have declined.

Over the last two years, this is Foshee's largest single sale, with the prior sell event (Dec. 4, 2024) involving 15,175 shares. The current transaction is nearly three times larger, reflecting a step up in realized liquidity as holdings have declined. What proportion of Foshee's Interface, Inc. position was impacted?

The 44,393 shares sold represented 20.23% of direct holdings at the time of the transaction, leaving 175,014 shares directly held, which equates to an estimated 0.30% ownership of the company as of May 18, 2026.

The 44,393 shares sold represented 20.23% of direct holdings at the time of the transaction, leaving 175,014 shares directly held, which equates to an estimated 0.30% ownership of the company as of May 18, 2026. Were any options, restricted stock units, or indirect entities involved in the transaction?

No options, restricted stock units, or indirect entities were involved; the entire sale consisted of directly-held common shares and no derivative or trust activity was reported in this filing.

No options, restricted stock units, or indirect entities were involved; the entire sale consisted of directly-held common shares and no derivative or trust activity was reported in this filing. Does the sale indicate a change in disposition cadence or capacity?

While this transaction increased in size relative to prior sales, the change aligns with reduced available share capacity following a multi-year pattern of annual dispositions, and is consistent with ongoing portfolio management rather than signaling a change in long-term strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 3,636 Revenue (TTM) $1.42 billion Net income (TTM) $126.71 million 1-year price change 47.29%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 18th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Interface offers modular carpet tiles, resilient flooring, luxury vinyl tile, and rubber flooring, as well as installation and maintenance services under brands such as Interface, FLOR, norament, and noraplan.

It generates revenue primarily through the design, manufacture, and direct or indirect sale of flooring products and related services to commercial and institutional clients globally.

The company serves commercial interiors including offices, healthcare, education, government, hospitality, and retail sectors, with additional reach into residential markets via the FLOR brand and online channels.

Interface, Inc. is a global leader in modular flooring solutions, leveraging a broad product portfolio and established brands to serve diverse commercial and institutional markets.

The company’s integrated approach, which includes proprietary installation systems and value-added services, supports its competitive positioning in the furnishings and fixtures industry. With a strong international presence and a focus on sustainable design, Interface continues to drive growth through innovation and customer-centric solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 18 sale of Interface shares by General Counsel and Secretary David Foshee came after the stock had pulled back from its 52-week high of $35.11 reached on Feb. 9. Even so, shares were still well above the low of $20.02 reached last June when Foshee sold.

He’s not the only one in the company to dump shares with the rise in stock price. Several insiders have sold this year, including CFO Bruce Hausmann on May 27.

Still, Foshee retained over 175,000 shares after his disposition, and a significant portion included unvested performance shares and restricted stock units. These provide a financial incentive and limit future sales until they vest.

Interface is doing well. It reported revenue of $331 million, representing an 11% year-over-year increase, for its fiscal first quarter ended April 5. It also raised full-year sales guidance to around $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion. These factors contributed to the jump up in the company’s stock price.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.