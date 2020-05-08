Interface Withdraws FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, commercial flooring company Interface, Inc. (TILE) said it has withdrawn its previously communicated financial guidance for the full-year 2020, due to the continued disruption of the global economy due to COVID-19, and the significant level of uncertainty created by the global pandemic.

The company has also moderated its capital spending plans and currently anticipates capital expenditures of $45 million to $50 million for the full year 2020.

As it faces this challenging and unpredictable macroeconomic environment throughout 2020 and beyond, the company expects continued solid growth in its resilient flooring portfolio, particularly in healthcare, education and industrial applications, and market leadership in carpet tile.

