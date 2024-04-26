Interface (TILE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Interface (TILE) reached $15.61, with a +1.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.

The carpet tile company's stock has dropped by 8.98% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Interface in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 3, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 71.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $284.5 million, down 3.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $1.27 billion, signifying shifts of +5% and +0.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interface. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% higher. At present, Interface boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Interface is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.58, which means Interface is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that TILE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Home Furnishing industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Home Furnishing industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

