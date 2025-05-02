Markets

Interface Q1 Earnings Slip, Despite Higher Sales; Lifts FY25 Sales View

May 02, 2025 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Commercial flooring company Interface, Inc. (TILE) Friday announced an 8.3 percent decline in first quarter earnings, despite 2.6 percent increase in sales, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly earnings were $13. million, down from $14.2 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.22, lower than 0.24 reported last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.25, while it was $0.24 in the prior year.

On average, analysts expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $297.4 million, from $289.7 million last year. Wall Street is looking for $297.11 million.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, net sales are projected in a range of $355 - $365 million. Analysts projects sales of $354.37 million.

For the fiscal 2025, the company now expects net sales between $1.340 and $1.365 billion, while the previous projection was between $1.315 and $1.365 billion. Street estimates is $1.34 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TILE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.