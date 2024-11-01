Interface price target raised to $26 from $22 at Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris raised the firm’s price target on Interface (TILE) to $26 from $22 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results expectations and guidance was raised, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees continued growth and expanding margins for Interface, and believes the shares still trade at an attractive valuation despite strong performance.
