Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Interface, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$80m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$217m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, Interface has an ROCE of 7.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

NasdaqGS:TILE Return on Capital Employed May 11th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Interface compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Interface.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Interface, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On Interface's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Interface's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

