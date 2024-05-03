Interface Increases Annual Sales Guidance Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, Interface, Inc. (TILE) expects its second-quarter sales above estimates, and also revised up annual sales guidance, higher than the Street view.

For the quarter, the company sees sales of $335 million- $345 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $330.61 million.

Annual sales are now projected to be in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion against the earlier guidance of $1.26 billion and $1.28 billion. Analysts on average estimate revenue $1.27 billion, for the year.

Q1 Results:

Below are the earnings highlights for Interface.

Earnings: $14.179 million in Q1 vs. -$0.714 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $289.743 million in Q1 vs. $295.792 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.