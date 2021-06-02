Interface, Inc. (TILE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Interface, Inc. (TILE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TILE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TILE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.52, the dividend yield is .24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TILE was $16.52, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.67 and a 181.19% increase over the 52 week low of $5.88.

TILE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63. Zacks Investment Research reports TILE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.48%, compared to an industry average of 23.3%.

