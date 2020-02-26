Interface Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (TILE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $16.43 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $6.40 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.9 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $339.48 million from $337.06 million last year.

Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $26.9 Mln. vs. $24.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $339.48 Mln vs. $337.06 Mln last year.

