Interface Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (TILE) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.71 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $29.50 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.9 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.4% to $259.50 million from $357.51 million last year.

Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $15.9 Mln. vs. $30.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $259.50 Mln vs. $357.51 Mln last year.

