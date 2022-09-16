Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock's 26% Dive Might Signal An Opportunity But It Requires Some Scrutiny

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares have had a horrible month, losing 26% after a relatively good period beforehand. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 32% in that time.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Interface may be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.4x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 29x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Interface as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqGS:TILE Price Based on Past Earnings September 16th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Interface's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Interface would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 30% gain to the company's bottom line. EPS has also lifted 23% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.7% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Interface's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Interface's P/E

Interface's P/E has taken a tumble along with its share price. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Interface currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Interface has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Interface's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.