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Interface Expects Q2 Sales To Improve, Lifts Annual Revenue Guidance; Stock Up 5% In Pre-Market

May 08, 2026 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Interface, Inc. (TILE), a flooring products company, on Friday initiated sales guidance for the second quarter and revised up its annual revenue outlook.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Interface anticipates sales of $385 million to $395 million. For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted sales of $376 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects sales of $1.450 billion to $1.480 billion against the earlier guidance of $1.420 billion to $1.460 billion. For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded sales of $1.387 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the flooring company now expects capital expenditure of $60 million, compared with the prior expectation of $55 million.

TILE was up by 5.48% at $29.06 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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