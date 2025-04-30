INTERFACE Earnings Preview: Recent $TILE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTERFACE ($TILE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $303,056,280 and earnings of $0.21 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TILE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INTERFACE Insider Trading Activity

INTERFACE insiders have traded $TILE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TILE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL T HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,859,800 .

. BRUCE ANDREW HAUSMANN (VP & CFO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $765,000

STANSFIELD NIGEL (Vice President) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $482,400

DAVID B FOSHEE (Vice President/Secretary) sold 15,175 shares for an estimated $398,647

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTERFACE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of INTERFACE stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INTERFACE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,296,297 of award payments to $TILE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.