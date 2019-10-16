Markets
Interesting Stocks To Watch On Oct. 16 (UAL, SNBR)

(RTTNews) - What makes these stocks interesting?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Outlook

* Lifts FY19 adj. EPS outlook range to $11.25 - $12.25; Consensus - $11.86/Shr

* Expects to meet or exceed $11 - $13 adj. EPS target for 2020; Consensus - $12.73/Shr.

Q3 Results

* Net income rose to $1.02 bln or $3.99/Shr from $833 mln or $3.05/Shr last year.

* Adj. Income was $1.05 bln or $4.07/Shr versus $834 mln or $3.05/Shr last year; Consensus - $3.97/Shr.

* Revenue grew 3.5% to $11.38 bln from $11.00 bln last year.

Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, said, "While headwinds affected the sector as a whole this quarter, United's team once again demonstrated a robust ability to overcome adverse cost pressure, managing to continue growing our network while investing in winning our customers' loyalty through smart enhancements to the United experience."

**

Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR)

FY19 Outlook

* Raises FY19 EPS outlook range to $2.45 - $2.75; Consnesus - $2.59/Shr.

* Sees net sales growth of up to 10% for FY19; Consensus - 8.90%.

Q3 Results

* Net income was $28.1 mln versus $18.3 mln last year.

* EPS rose to $0.94 from $0.52 last year; Consensus - $0.79/Shr.

* Net sales grew 14% to $474.8 mln from $414.8 mln prior year.

***

