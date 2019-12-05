Interesting Stocks To Watch - Dec. 5

(RTTNews) - What makes these stocks interesting?

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)

* Q4 net income was $6.5 million or $0.56 per share versus $1.5 million or $0.13 per share last year; Consensus - $0.38/Shr.

* Q4 revenues rose to $148.5 million from $134.9 million last year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

FY20, Q2 Outlook

* Comtech updates FY20 GAAP EPS target to a range of $1.28 - $1.42.

* Comtech now sees FY20 non-GAAP EPS to about $1.42 - $1.56 from prior issued range of $1.35 - $1.50; Consensus - $1.38 per share.

* Comtech raises FY20 net sales target to about $712.0 million - $732.0 million from prior range of $710.0 million - $730.0 million; Consensus - $718.78 million.

* Comtech expects Q2 net sales to range from $168.0 million to $170.0 million; Consensus - $173.22 million.

Q1 Results

* Q1 net income was $6.39 million or $0.26 per share versus $3.47 million or $0.14 per share last year; Consensus -$0.16 per share.

* Q1 net sales grew 5.9% to $170.3 million from $160.8 million last year.

