Interested In World Fuel Services' (NYSE:INT) Upcoming US$0.12 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Readers hoping to buy World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase World Fuel Services' shares before the 3rd of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that World Fuel Services has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $30.73. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether World Fuel Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see World Fuel Services paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 3.8% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that World Fuel Services's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:INT Historic Dividend May 29th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. World Fuel Services's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 11% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, World Fuel Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is World Fuel Services worth buying for its dividend? World Fuel Services has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's hard to get excited about World Fuel Services from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks World Fuel Services is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with World Fuel Services and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

