Interested In Vector Group's (NYSE:VGR) Upcoming US$0.20 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Vector Group's shares on or after the 9th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.80 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Vector Group has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of $15.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Vector Group paid out 60% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Vector Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 54% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:VGR Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Vector Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Vector Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Vector Group for the upcoming dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Vector Group's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 60% and 54% respectively. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Vector Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Vector Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

