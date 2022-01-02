Interested In Universal's (NYSE:UVV) Upcoming US$0.78 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

It looks like Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Universal's shares on or after the 7th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.78 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.12 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Universal has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of $54.92. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Universal has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 78% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 40% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:UVV Historic Dividend January 2nd 2022

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Universal's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Universal has delivered 5.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Universal? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Universal from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Universal as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Universal. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Universal you should be aware of.

