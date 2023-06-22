Interested in Robotaxis? Don't Buy Tesla, Buy This Stock Instead

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been talking about robotaxis for nearly a decade, but none have hit the road. Meanwhile, General Motors (NYSE: GM) has hundreds of robotaxis operating commercial services in the U.S. with rapid expansion plans. Travis Hoium highlights why that's a stock you may want to look at in robotaxis.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 16, 2023. The video was published on June 19, 2023.

