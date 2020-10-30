Interested In PCB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PCB) Upcoming US$0.10 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of November.

PCB Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PCB Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $9.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether PCB Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately PCB Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PCB Historic Dividend October 30th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that PCB Bancorp's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, PCB Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 30% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PCB Bancorp? PCB Bancorp's earnings per share are basically flat over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with PCB Bancorp, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for PCB Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.