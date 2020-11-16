Interested In Park National's (NYSEMKT:PRK) Upcoming US$1.02 Dividend? You Have Two Days Left

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) is about to go ex-dividend in just two days. You can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of December.

Park National's next dividend payment will be US$1.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Park National stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of $102.77. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Park National can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Park National is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:PRK Historic Dividend November 16th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Park National, with earnings per share up 3.7% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Park National has delivered 0.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Park National? Park National has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in Park National as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Park National. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Park National and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

