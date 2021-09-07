Interested In Myers Industries' (NYSE:MYE) Upcoming US$0.14 Dividend? You Have Two Days Left

It looks like Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Myers Industries' shares on or after the 10th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.54 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Myers Industries has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $22.55. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Myers Industries's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Myers Industries paid out 65% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 49% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MYE Historic Dividend September 7th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Myers Industries, with earnings per share up 7.9% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Myers Industries has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Myers Industries has delivered 7.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Myers Industries worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Myers Industries paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Myers Industries from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Myers Industries that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

