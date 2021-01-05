Interested In MSC Industrial Direct's (NYSE:MSM) Upcoming US$0.75 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of January will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of January.

MSC Industrial Direct's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MSC Industrial Direct stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of $82.32. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. MSC Industrial Direct paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 48% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MSM Historic Dividend January 6th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at MSC Industrial Direct, with earnings per share up 3.8% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. MSC Industrial Direct has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid MSC Industrial Direct? Earnings per share growth has been modest and MSC Industrial Direct paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks MSC Industrial Direct is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for MSC Industrial Direct that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

