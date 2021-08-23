Interested In LyondellBasell Industries' (NYSE:LYB) Upcoming US$1.13 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Readers hoping to buy LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase LyondellBasell Industries' shares before the 27th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 7th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, LyondellBasell Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 4.6% on the current share price of $98.21. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see LyondellBasell Industries paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether LyondellBasell Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that LyondellBasell Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LYB Historic Dividend August 23rd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at LyondellBasell Industries, with earnings per share up 4.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, LyondellBasell Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 27% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is LyondellBasell Industries worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and LyondellBasell Industries paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of LyondellBasell Industries's dividend merits.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks LyondellBasell Industries is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.