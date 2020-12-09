Interested In Leggett & Platt's (NYSE:LEG) Upcoming US$0.40 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

It looks like Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 14th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of January.

Leggett & Platt's upcoming dividend is US$0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.60 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Leggett & Platt has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of $42.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Leggett & Platt can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Leggett & Platt paid out 94% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 39% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Leggett & Platt's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LEG Historic Dividend December 9th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Leggett & Platt's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend at approximately 4.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Leggett & Platt for the upcoming dividend? Leggett & Platt's earnings per share are effectively flat, and it is paying out just 39% of its cash flow but 94% of its income. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Leggett & Platt from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Leggett & Platt, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Leggett & Platt that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

