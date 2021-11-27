Interested In Genuine Parts' (NYSE:GPC) Upcoming US$0.81 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Readers hoping to buy Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Genuine Parts' shares before the 2nd of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.81 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.26 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Genuine Parts has a trailing yield of approximately 2.5% on its current stock price of $132.38. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Genuine Parts can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Genuine Parts paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 33% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GPC Historic Dividend November 27th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Genuine Parts, with earnings per share up 4.2% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Genuine Parts has increased its dividend at approximately 6.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Genuine Parts got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Genuine Parts paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. To summarise, Genuine Parts looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Genuine Parts is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Genuine Parts that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

