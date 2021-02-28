Interested In F.N.B's (NYSE:FNB) Upcoming US$0.12 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 4th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

F.N.B's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that F.N.B has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of $11.83. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether F.N.B's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. F.N.B paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. F.N.B paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FNB Historic Dividend February 28th 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that F.N.B's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. F.N.B's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy F.N.B for the upcoming dividend? F.N.B has been struggling to generate growth while also paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

However if you're still interested in F.N.B as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with F.N.B. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for F.N.B (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

