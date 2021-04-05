Interested In Ennis' (NYSE:EBF) Upcoming US$0.23 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of May.

Ennis's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ennis has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of $21.43. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Ennis has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 47% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Ennis paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:EBF Historic Dividend April 5th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Ennis's earnings are down 4.5% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Ennis has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.8% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Ennis is already paying out 85% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Ennis worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Ennis from a dividend perspective.

Keen to explore more data on Ennis's financial performance? Check out our visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

