Interested In Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upcoming US$0.37 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Readers hoping to buy Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Cisco Systems' shares before the 2nd of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.48 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cisco Systems has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $53.06. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cisco Systems paid out 60% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 44% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Cisco Systems's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cisco Systems, with earnings per share up 6.6% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Cisco Systems has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Cisco Systems has increased its dividend at approximately 20% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cisco Systems? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Cisco Systems's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. To summarise, Cisco Systems looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

Wondering what the future holds for Cisco Systems? See what the 26 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

