Interested In Central Securities' (NYSEMKT:CET) Upcoming US$1.50 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of December.

Central Securities's next dividend payment will be US$1.50 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of US$1.35 to shareholders. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Central Securities has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Central Securities paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Click here to see how much of its profit Central Securities paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:CET Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Central Securities was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Central Securities has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Central Securities for the upcoming dividend? It's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into Central Securities, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Central Securities that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

