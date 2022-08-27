Interested In C.H. Robinson Worldwide's (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upcoming US$0.55 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase C.H. Robinson Worldwide's shares on or after the 1st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $115.31. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether C.H. Robinson Worldwide can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. C.H. Robinson Worldwide paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether C.H. Robinson Worldwide generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 198% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were C.H. Robinson Worldwide to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NasdaqGS:CHRW Historic Dividend August 27th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, C.H. Robinson Worldwide's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend at approximately 5.2% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy C.H. Robinson Worldwide for the upcoming dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that C.H. Robinson Worldwide is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

