Interested In Astec Industries' (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upcoming US$0.11 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

Astec Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Astec Industries has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $50.3. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 75% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 8.6% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ASTE Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Astec Industries's 17% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Astec Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Astec Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Astec Industries from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Astec Industries, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Astec Industries that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

