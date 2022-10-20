Interested In AptarGroup's (NYSE:ATR) Upcoming US$0.38 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

It looks like AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase AptarGroup's shares before the 25th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AptarGroup stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of $98.21. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately AptarGroup's payout ratio is modest, at just 43% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether AptarGroup generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 216% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since AptarGroup is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

AptarGroup paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to AptarGroup's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that AptarGroup's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, AptarGroup has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.6% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is AptarGroup an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have barely grown in this time, and although AptarGroup is paying out a low percentage of its profit, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not common to see a company paying out a limited amount of its profits yet a substantially higher percentage of its cash flow, so we'd flag this as a concern. Overall, it's hard to get excited about AptarGroup from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into AptarGroup, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for AptarGroup and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

