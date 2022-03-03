Economy

Interest Rates Changing the Value of Annuities

julia.horti@advisortarget.co (Julia Horti ) FINSUM
Inflation and interest rate risks are two of the most prominent risks in the economy, and they are the reason so many are fleeing traditional fixed income. One place many investors are turning is to annuities, but how does interest rate risk affect annuities? For fixed annuities appreciating rates mean investors can get a better payout with the same premium and generally expand the offerings. For variable annuities, it's trickier as they are more tied to equity markets. If the Fed hikes too aggressively and markets respond adversely this could hurt variable rate products but if the stock market stays steady they won’t be under much pressure. As an income value proposition generally they both perform better than bonds in raising rates because higher yields (inflation and interest rates both moving) suppress bond prices directly.

FINSUM: Annuities have a lot of value in rising rates environments as an income product especially compared to government securities and CDs. 

