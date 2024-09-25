Interest Rates Are Falling. Is This Warren Buffett Recommendation Still a Good Bet for Your Retirement Portfolio?

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates numerous times in 2022 and 2023 in its attempt to slow the pace of inflation. And as it became clear that the central bank's efforts were paying off, the Fed began signaling that it was ready to cut rates.

The central bank didn't make good on those plans, however, until September. But last week, the Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a point. And that move is a bit of a mixed bag for consumers.

On the one hand, lower interest rates mean lower borrowing costs. The downside is that savers have been enjoying generous APYs on products like CDs. With an initial rate cut in place and more on the horizon, the days of earning those robust APYs may be coming to an end.

In light of the Fed's recent move and anticipated follow-up rate cuts, it's a good idea to assess your financial strategy. And that extends to your retirement savings.

Meanwhile, there's a specific retirement investment Warren Buffett has long been a fan of -- not necessarily for himself, but for everyday investors looking to manage their risk while setting themselves up for solid returns. And that same investment remains a solid one even in light of the Fed's actions.

It still pays to stick with broad market index funds

Buffett is a stock-picking wiz who doesn't need to invest in broad market index funds. That's because he has the knowledge to build a portfolio of individual stocks with the potential to beat the broad market's returns.

But Buffett has long said that everyday investors can set themselves up for a comfortable retirement by investing consistently in S&P 500 index funds. And if you're wondering whether falling interest rates render his advice less useful, the answer is, absolutely not.

First of all, falling interest rates aren't necessarily a bad thing for the broad market. In fact, they can be a positive thing.

When interest rates fall, companies have an easier time borrowing money because it's cheaper. This allows companies to expand and grow, leading to potential gains in retirement portfolios.

So all told, there's no reason to think S&P 500 index funds are somehow no longer a good strategy because of where interest rates are likely headed. It still pays to use Buffett's recommendation because S&P 500 index funds give you instant diversification in your portfolio. That's a good way to manage your risk while setting yourself up for strong gains over a long period of time.

Plus, the benefit of loading up on S&P 500 index funds is that you shouldn't be spending a lot of money on fees. Index funds, by nature, are passively managed. Their goal is to match the performance of the market benchmarks they're tied to. And avoiding hefty fees is a good way to maintain solid growth in your portfolio.

Don't be spooked by interest rate cuts

While interest rate cuts aren't a totally good thing, as they're likely to lead to falling savings account and CD rates, they're not a totally bad thing, either. And they can even be a great thing in the context of your retirement portfolio.

So if you were once inclined to take Buffett's advice and load up on S&P 500 index funds, there's no reason not to stick to that plan now. In fact, holding S&P 500 index funds through thick and thin aligns with Buffett's recommendation. So even if the Fed's interest rate cuts do lead to a temporary market decline, S&P 500 index funds should remain a strong investment in the long term.

