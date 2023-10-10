News & Insights

Technology

Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High

October 10, 2023 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by Yashwardhan Jain for Zacks ->

For investors seeking momentum, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 91.96% from its 52-week low price of $56.88/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

PFIX in Focus

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF seeks to hedge interest rate movements arising from rising long-term interest rates and to benefit from market stress when fixed income volatility increases, while providing the income potential. The product charges 50 bps in annual fees (See: all Government Bond ETFs).

Why the Move?

The interest rate hedge corner of the broad ETF world has been an area to watch lately, given the hawkish stance of the Fed. The Fed has been hiking interest rates since the start of 2022 to tame the persistently high inflation levels. The increased probability of another rate hike later in the year and the reduced number of rate cuts in 2024 indicate a longer period of higher interest rates. The fund becomes more attractive with rising rate worries gripping the bond investing world.  

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, PFIX might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 87.30, which gives cues to a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.