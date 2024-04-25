Interest Rate Decision to Come Amid Jobs Data, Chip Earnings

Next week ushers the end of April and beginning of May, which will be marked by the central bank's interest rate decision and a slew of employment data, including the ADP employment report.

The earnings docket is also packed to the brim, with results coming from 3M (MM), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Cloudflare (NET), Coca-Cola (KO), Coinbase Global (COIN), CVS Health (CVS), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), eBay (EBAY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Etsy (ETSY), Marathon Oil (MRO), McDonald's (MCD), MicroStrategy (MSTR), ON Semiconductor (ON), Paramount Global (PARA), PayPal (PYPL), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Starbucks (SBUX), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Wendy's (WEN).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

No notable economic indicators are due out on Monday, April 29.

features the employment cost index, S&P Case-Shiller home price index, the Chicago Business Barometer purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as consumer confidence data. The ADP employment report is slated for release on, alongside construction spending, auto sales, job openings, and Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing data. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will reveal its interest rate decision later in the day, with comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell to follow.brings the usual jobs data and factory orders, in addition to trade deficit and productivity updates.

Employment and unemployment reports are on tap for Friday, April 3.Plus, investors will unpack hourly wages and consumer credit data.

