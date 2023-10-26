Interest Rate Decision Highlights Busy Earnings Week

The Federal Reserve's interest rate decision will be in focus next week, as well as jobs data and the S&P manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI). Earnings season is also in full swing, with reports from Airbnb (ABNB), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Alibaba (BABA), Caterpillar (CAT), CVS Health (CVS), Eli Lilly (LLY), McDonald's (MCD), and Pfizer (PFE), to name just a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Oct. 30 starts the week off slow, with no economic data scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 brings the S&P Case-Shiller home price index and consumer confidence data.

The ADP employment is due out Wednesday, Nov. 1, along with job openings, the S&P manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, and the Fed's interest rate decision. The latter will be followed with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

The usual weekly jobless claims data is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2, as well as productivity data and factor orders.

Nonfarm payrolls data, the unemployment rate, hourly wages, and the services PMI are slated for Friday, Nov. 3.

