Interest Rate Cuts Loom. Here's My Favorite Investment If the Fed Follows Through

After it implemented the most aggressive interest rate hikes in history, there is growing optimism that the Federal Reserve might finally pivot and begin cutting rates. Based on trends in the market and recent comments from the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, the first round of rate cuts could occur by this summer.

Should the Fed indeed follow through, new investment opportunities will present themselves. In such a scenario, one investment stands out as particularly promising: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Here are three reasons why Bitcoin is my favorite investment if interest rates finally come down.

The lower opportunity cost asset

When interest rates are lowered, traditional investment options like bonds and savings accounts offer diminished returns. In such an environment, investors are incentivized to seek alternative assets that can provide higher yields.

Bitcoin, with its potential for significant price appreciation, becomes increasingly attractive as the opportunity cost of holding fiat currency or low-yield assets rises. In fact, Bitcoin's historical performance during periods of low interest rates demonstrates its potential.

Take the cryptocurrency's performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as proof. When the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to nearly 0% to stimulate economic growth, Bitcoin experienced exponential growth. From the first rate cuts in March 2020, when Bitcoin was trading for around $5,000, it soared to more than $60,000 just a year later.

A valuable inflation hedge

Lower interest rates often accompany expansionary monetary policies aimed at stimulating economic activity. However, these policies can also lead to inflationary pressures on fiat currencies. The Federal Reserve has been hesitant to take its foot off the brake because it doesn't want to risk a resurgence in inflation.

From this angle, Bitcoin's decentralized nature and fixed supply become especially appealing, as they make it inherently resistant to inflation. With only 21 million Bitcoins ever to be mined, Bitcoin serves as a hedge against the erosion of purchasing power caused by inflationary fiat currencies.

Historical data supports Bitcoin's role as an effective inflation hedge. During periods of high inflation or uncertainty about future inflationary trends, investors flock to Bitcoin, driving up its price.

Again, we needn't look any further than its performance during the COVID-19 pandemic for evidence. As the dollar lost purchasing power at an unprecedented rate, Bitcoin took center stage as a viable option for people looking to preserve value.

Risk appetite fuels speculative demand

Bitcoin is generally considered one of the riskier assets to hold, and this is why it is an ideal asset to own during periods of lower interest rates.

In a low-interest-rate environment, investors seek higher returns and are more willing to take on riskier or speculative investments. Bitcoin, with its potential for outsize returns and the occasional volatility, is naturally suited to thrive should interest rates lower.

Since speculative demand for Bitcoin tends to rise in these conditions, its finite supply typically becomes a driver of higher prices. Moreover, this speculative demand may be larger than ever before now that there are new Bitcoin ETFs trading on the stock market. Now investors can gain Bitcoin exposure directly through the stock market without having to navigate the intricacies of buying Bitcoin off a cryptocurrency exchange. With access to the cryptocurrency democratized, Bitcoin remains an attractive option for investors looking to capitalize on market opportunities.

The bottom line

Should the Federal Reserve finally begin to cut rates, Bitcoin's potential to outperform traditional investments, serve as an effective inflation hedge, and attract speculative demand make it a compelling choice for investors seeking to navigate the changing financial landscape.

By strategically allocating funds to Bitcoin, investors can position themselves to capitalize on potential gains before the Federal Reserve officially announces a pivot. As always, investors should consider personal circumstances and exercise caution when investing in assets like Bitcoin, but its potential for long-term value appreciation remains undeniable in a low-interest-rate environment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.