Interest in debt-for-nature swaps rising in Latam, Caribbean - IDB president

Sept 1 (Reuters) - More Latin American and Caribbean countries are interested in structuring debt-for-nature swaps to access private sector capital for tackling local environmental issues, the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said on Friday.

In such swaps, countries sell government bonds or loans to banks or investors, replace them with cheaper ones, and invest a portion of the proceeds in climate-related projects.

"Debt swaps (are) very in demand. It's very rational as we have a lot of demand for climate spending and this is a region with high debt on average," IDB President Ilan Goldfajn told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Current financial market conditions, with major central banks holding interest rates at multi-decade highs, also make the return on these investments more attractive to the private sector, Goldfajn added.

"In the past we had very low interest rates and there were no discounts, so the benefit of the guarantees were not so large."

Such climate finance instruments are an effective way to attract private capital to raise the "trillions" emerging economies need to tackle climate change and protect local ecosystems, he said.

Helping countries develop financial instruments, such as bonds linked to sustainability targets, is a core focus for the bank over the coming years, Goldfajn said, citing so-called blue bonds in Ecuador that raised over $1.1 billion to protect the Galapagos Islands.

The IDB and the World Bank announced plans on Thursday to deepen cooperation on several issues including developing bonds linked to Amazon rainforest preservation targets.

