InterDigital's (IDCC) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC reported solid third-quarter 2023 results, with both the bottom line and top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company generated higher revenues year over year, owing to healthy catch-up revenues and improvement in smartphone net sales.

Net Income

Quarterly net income improved to $47.9 million or $1.72 per share from $22.2 million or 74 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter, primarily due to top-line growth.



Non-GAAP net income was $57.7 million or $2.13 per share, up from $35.4 million or $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.

InterDigital, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Net sales in the quarter were up to $140.1 million from $114.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The 22% year-over-year improvement was induced by higher catch-up revenues from two new patent license agreements inked in third-quarter 2023. The top line exceeded the consensus estimate of $99 million.



Total recurring revenues in the third quarter were $104.5 million, up from $101 million and surpassed our estimate of $77.7 million. Smartphone revenues increased to $104.3 million from $87.6 million, while net sales from CE, loT/Auto improved to $35.4 million from $27.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total catch-up revenues rose to $35.6 million from $13.7 million. Net sales exceeded our estimate of $21 million.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% year over year to $83.5 million, owing to higher catch-up revenues. Total operating expenses rose 4.3% year over year to $86.5 million due to higher expenses related to licensing. Operating income improved to $53.7 million from $31.8 million on higher revenues.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter, InterDigital generated $310.6 million of cash from operating activities against cash utilization of $18.7 million in the year-earlier period. The company generated $237.3 million of cash from operating activities in the first nine months of 2023 against cash utilization of $70.5 million in the prior-year period. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had $1,083.9 million in cash and cash equivalents with $538.2 million of long-term debt and other long-term liabilities.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, InterDigital estimates revenues to be between $102 million and $106 million. Total operating expenses are projected in the range of $77-$79 million. Net income is expected in the band of $18-$21 million or 70-80 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be within $1.17-$1.29 per share.



InterDigital currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Bandwidth Inc. BAND, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick from the broader industry. It delivered an earnings surprise of 372.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Bandwidth operates as a Communications Platform-as-a-Service provider, offering avant-garde software application programming interfaces for voice and messaging services. It is the only application programming interface platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with enhanced network capacity, primarily catering to business enterprises.



United States Cellular Corporation USM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. The company provides a range of wireless products and services, and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve efficiency of government operations.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology. The company is well-positioned for continued demand for broadband.

