InterDigital's (IDCC) Alain Appointed to WWRF Steering Board

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC has announced that Alain Mourad, Head of the Future Wireless Europe Research and Innovation Lab at InterDigital, has been appointed to serve on the Wireless World Research Forum (“WWRF”) 2022 Steering Board.



InterDigital Europe is focused on developing 5G and IoT technologies, with efforts to shape 6G. InterDigital’s shares have gained 13% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.3%.

WWRF’s mission is to encourage research that will achieve unbounded communications to address key societal challenges for the future. The world-leading forum brings together more than 50 industry and academic members from four continents. It works to identify major wireless research trends that will impact the world over the next decade.



WWRF will support the development of a global future wireless system, initiate collaborative research and facilitate standardization. Alain’s guidance will be important to the Steering Board in carrying out their responsibilities.



On behalf of InterDigital, Alain will represent an industry member and serve alongside wireless experts and contributors from academia and telecoms. Industry associations such as the Wireless World Research Forum produce critical outcomes that shape the entire wireless industry.



InterDigital is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. The company aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. It is benefiting from a more diverse licensing program and the strength of its operating model.



