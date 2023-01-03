Markets
InterDigital To Renew Patent License Agreement With Samsung

January 03, 2023 — 06:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced Tuesday that it has agreed to renew its patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB).

The parties will enter into binding arbitration to determine the final terms, including the amount payable by Samsung under the new agreement.

Samsung's previous license to InterDigital's portfolio of cellular wireless and video technologies expired on December 31 2022. The new license will be effective from January 1 2023.

